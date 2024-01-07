Roland Gutierrez kicks off 2024 leg of his U.S Senate campaign in Nueces County

Texas State Senator in District 19 Democrat Roland Gutierrez kicked off his 2024 leg of his U.S Senate campaign in Nueces County.

From San Antonio, Gutierrez represents towns and cities from Seguin to Uvalde.

Gutierrez said the 2022 Uvalde shooting is the reason he chose to run for U.S Senate, saying Texas needs gun control.

Gutierrez said another priority of his is preparing for another freeze in the state by tying on to eastern and western grids.

He said other priorities of his if elected include reproductive choice and medicare for all.

Gutierrez will continue his 2024 primary campaign tour in Central Texas, Eagle Pass and North Texas. He will be running against current U.S Senator Republican Ted Cruz in the 2024 election.

