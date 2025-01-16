Young competitors get swines ready for the Nueces County Junior Livestock show

Young swine owners like Bluntzer 4-H contestant Whitley Gaines are here to show off their swines in front of judges during the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

While the process may look fun, it can be difficult for these competitors at times.

“A lot of people think that pigs are cute and cuddly, but it’s a lot of work," Gaines said. "It takes a lot time and energy into getting them show-ready,”

So what are their daily duties when it comes to taking care of their swine? Well, it involves a lot of brushing and maintenance for them.

“You have to wash it," Bluntzer 4-H contestant Kamille Klepac said. "You have to make sure it’s clean. You have to keep their pens clean and you have you have to clean their pins about once or twice a week.

Diets and exercise are also included with preparation because certain features like legs or more can put them over the top.

They're judged on if they walk good, and their stomach is important," Klepac said. "It depends on their stomach. Some judges like low stomachs while some like fitted.”

But it’s more to it than that. Most of these young competitors work for sunup to sundown just to have them prepared for the show.

“It’s taught me how to work hard," Gaines said. "You have to get up early, stay up late and fighting through all the losses and just trying to do your best in the show ring."

In addition, owners will have to be able to comfort their animals during competitions in case they're nervous as well.

“When we first got her, she was very stubborn, but once we got her to the show and yesterday we walked her in, she’s totally different," Klepac said. "It's been awesome."

Awesome is right! These young owners were able to present their swines in front of a full showroom of neighbors in attendance. Even if they don’t place first, contestants are happy to just show their hard work.

“This is my hobby," Gaines said. "This is what I do a lot of my day. So, it’s a lot of fun in the ring and I work really hard during the year. It finally pays off."

