“We’re going to come after you”: Robstown Police Chief warns after 2024 decrease in crime

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Robstown Police Department is seeing positive changes, with crime in the city down in the previous year.

Police Chief Mike Tamez attributes much of this progress to new initiatives designed to address both the root causes of crime and improve officer visibility throughout the community.

Tamez, who joined the department in 2024, made it clear that he wanted to overhaul the department’s culture right from the start. “They have been tremendous force multipliers, even though we were short five officers,” he said.

“Visibility has done wonders for the city as a whole,” Tamez said, acknowledging that having officers more present on the streets has made a significant difference. According to Tamez, this increased presence isn’t just about patrolling—it’s about engaging with the community and addressing the needs of residents directly.

The work of Robstown’s officers has been critical in driving down crime, according to Tamez. Despite being short-staffed by five officers for the first half of the year, Tamez credits his team for stepping up and making a significant impact. “Those things were tremendous force multipliers,” Tamez said. “We still did almost the exact same work we did the previous year."

Robstown Police Department A graphic representing the reduction in Burglary and Theft in Robstown from 2023 to 2024.

Robstown Police Department A graphic representing the reduction in assaultive crimes in Robstown from 2023 to 2024.

According to the data provided by Robstown PD, the city saw a 41% reduction in assaultive crimes such as robbery and murder. The two major crimes that were affecting the city, in Tamez's opinion, were theft and burglary. The data shows that property theft took a 21% reduction from 2023.

Another statistic the department tackled head-on in 2024 was drugs and drug-related crimes. “If you sell drugs in the city, we’re not going to give you refuge. We’re going to come after you,” Tamez warned. He elaborated on this aggressive approach, saying, “We seize drugs, we seize your cars, and if we can seize your house, we will.”

Robstown Police Department The amount of drugs seized by the Robstown Police Department in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Through partnerships with local organizations, the department has also been able to tackle drug and similarly related crimes from a different angle. Every Thursday, counselors from the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation ride along with Robstown officers, visiting unhoused individuals, offering support, and providing connections to services like drug rehabilitation. “They’re looking for unhoused individuals, finding out why they’re unhoused, and helping them get the resources they need,” Tamez explained.

For Tamez, crime reduction isn’t just about numbers; it’s about making a lasting impact on the lives of the people in Robstown. “We’re not just about arrests,” he said. “We’re about helping our citizens get off drugs, get out of abusive relationships, and turn their lives around.”

Now as 2025 gets underway, Tamez is optimistic about continuing to build on these successes. With the addition of dedicated office space for the wellness foundation at the police department and a focus on making services more accessible, with hopes for a safer and healthier community overall.

