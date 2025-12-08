Tejano talent helps raise toy donations for kids in need

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County Constable Oscar Mendoza Jr. held his 5th annual Christmas toy drive, concert and dance at the High Chaparral Stars Dance Club in Robstown Saturday night to ensure local children have presents under the Christmas tree this year.

Several bands including Los Arias, Marcos Orozco, and Mica y Los Musicales took the stage Saturday night. More than 800 people attended the event, and their admission fees will be used to buy toys for needy children across Nueces County.

The annual event combines live music entertainment with community giving, bringing together local law enforcement and musicians for a charitable cause during the holiday season.

