ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Animal Control is trying to minimize the spread of parvovirus and distemper in the community by urging pet owners to vaccinate.

Surge of parvovirus and distemper in the Robstown Community

According to the shelter, they've had six cases over a two-week period that show symptoms of parvovirus and distemper, but the cases have not been confirmed as to which of the two viruses it was.

So what are the symptoms?

“Lethargic, the vomiting…the bloody diarrhea, sorry, the loss of appetite, their behavior from one moment, you know, they can be extremely exciting and then they are just stagnant,” Jenny Bryant, Robstown Animal Control Officer Lead, said. “They don't wanna eat, drink water, that's signs to look out for. If you start seeing something like that in your canine, immediately seek medical attention to the bed of your choice.

The Robstown Animal Control recommends taking your pet for vaccines as soon as you can.

