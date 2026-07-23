Supply Our Students program receives over 40,000 pounds of school supplies for Coastal Bend kids

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Supply Our Students program received a major shipment of school supplies Wednesday morning at the Borchard Fairgrounds.

The delivery arrived at 8 a.m., where crews unloaded and organized the items. The supplies are now waiting for volunteers to sort them on July 30.

"As you can see in the background we have over 40,000 pounds of school supplies. That's going to help a lot of kids in the community. It'll help at least over 20,000 kids in the Coastal Bend. Those kids in need, um, have the school supplies they need on the first day of school," Christy Tupaj the Vice President of Resource Development for United Way Coastal Bend said.

Distribution is scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5 at the Borchard Fairgrounds. The initiative ensures students across the Coastal Bend do not go without important supplies this school year.

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