Steps Toward Understanding: Robstown neighbors celebrate 3rd Annual Autism Awareness Walk

ROBSTOWN, TEXAS — The Robstown community came together for its third annual Autism Awareness Walk, celebrating inclusion and support for individuals on the spectrum.

Organized by the Robstown Police Department and Robstown ISD, the event welcomed families, first responders and local sponsors for a day of connection and understanding.

Sandra Blanton, director of special education at Robstown ISD, told KRIS 6 News the walk’s inclusive atmosphere sets it apart.

"Most traditional events are set up in a very traditional fashion, quiet, structured," Blanton said. "But here, kids are all over the place, and that’s okay. It’s a great opportunity for them to be celebrated."

The event highlighted the progress of students with autism, especially younger children who thrive with routine.

"You see a magical transformation from the beginning of the year to the end," Blanton said. "For them to participate in an event like this, structured but welcoming, is heartwarming."

Officer Dominic Vargas of the Robstown Police Department, who helped revive the walk three years ago, emphasized its role in fostering familiarity between first responders and the autism community.

"We want kids to see our vehicles during happy times, not just emergencies," Vargas said. "The community coming together fire departments, utilities, schools means a lot."

Tracy Zapata, a parent and event co-organizer, shared her personal connection. Her 6-year-old son, Xavier, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months.

"As a parent, my biggest job is advocacy," Zapata said. "Seeing this support for inclusion and acceptance, it means everything."

The walk also served as a platform to educate attendees. Zapata highlighted the importance of understanding autism’s spectrum: "Each person is different. Promoting empathy starts with awareness."

