ROBSTOWN, Texas — Members of the Robstown Independent School District National Science Bee team are heading to nationals! KRIS 6 News spoke with the science lovers about what this opportunity means for them.

10-year-old Nathaniel Valderrama, a fourth-grade student at Lotspeich Leadership Academy, is getting ready for his first trip to Orlando, Florida. That's where he will compete in the National Science Bee.

“Exciting because at first, I thought I wouldn't even advance, but now that I know I'm going to nationals, it’s a dream,” Valderrama said.

This program was added this school year in Robstown ISD for the elementary schools.

“It's like, you get nervous and then once you get it correct, you get confidence back,” Valderrama said.

22 students from Robstown ISD qualified for the national competition after winning regionals in San Antonio. They'll compete against 400 other students from across the country.

Robstown students qualify for National Science Bee competition in Orlando

Thalia Silguero is a fifth grader at Lotspeich and she said she likes answering science questions about plants, matter, and physical properties.

“Kind of scared because I don't know if I'll get it wrong, but when I get it right, it's exciting,” Silguero said.

Silguero and other students are taking time outside of school to practice by using flashcards, reading books, or watching educational TV shows.

“Sometimes we would like meet up in like the G.T. room and study, but like mostly we would study by ourselves,” Silguero said.

Silguero said she's had a lot of support from her parents. Gifted and Talented Teacher at Robstown ISD and sponsor for the program, Dr. Amanda Covarrubias, had also motivated her to study and practice.

“They have this knowledge in them and it's just showing it and being proud of what they've done, and I'm just so amazed by the growth, but also I'm not surprised because I know that they're extremely capable students,” Dr. Covarrubias said.

Dr. Covarrubias hopes the National Science Bee program will expand to the district's middle school and high school.

“If I win, that would be like a big honor for my school,” Silguero said.

Dr. Covarrubias has the following message to her students:

"The biggest takeaway I want them to have is to step out of their comfort zone and to know that it's not something that we're used to, but that doesn't mean that we're incapable of doing it. They are so brilliant, they have brilliant minds, and if they put their minds to it, they can persevere and they can overcome so much and they can do so much in this world.

The Robstown ISD leaders are planning a send-off for students on Wednesday, April 21st at 12pm. It will be located at Hattie Martin Parking Lot.