Robstown STEM academy dismisses early due to AC problems; second campus impacted this month

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robert Driscoll, Jr. STEM Academy will dismiss students early Monday due to air conditioning issues, according to a Facebook post from Robstown Independent School District.

The school plans to release students at 10:45 a.m. Buses will run at that time, and any students still on campus after 11 a.m. will be moved to the cafeteria for pickup.

It's the second time this month that AC problems have disrupted classes across the district. Robstown Early College High School shut down entirely about three weeks ago for the same reason. HVAC crews made repairs that day and the campus reopened the following morning.

The district has not said what caused Monday's AC failure, when repairs are expected or whether other campuses are affected.

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