Robstown police investigating violent robbery of store owner outside of his business

Police have arrested a man believed to have attacked and robbed a Robstown store owner outside his business.

That man was caught minutes ago in Duval County.

According to Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez, two men wearing ski masks pulled up to the Matiana Food Mart on the 700 block of North Matiana Ortiz Boulevard on Wednesday.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

Tamez said one had an AR and the other had a shotgun. One of them hit the store owner a few times in the head with the rifle and took all his money before taking off.

The men covered their vehicle's license plate.

“Nonetheless, our detectives were able to still get their license plate (information) through their license plate reader. We were able to find the suspect. We got him detained right now in Duval County and our officers are enroute to pick them up.”

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as we receive more details from Chief Tamez.

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