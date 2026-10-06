Robstown police announce warrant roundup starting Oct. 12

ROBSTOWN, Texas —

Robstown police will begin searching for residents with active municipal court warrants on Monday, Oct. 12, and the city's police chief is urging people to resolve them before then.

Police Chief Mike Tamez announced the warrant roundup in a video posted on the department's Facebook page. It applies to people living inside Robstown city limits with active municipal court warrants.

An amnesty period began Oct. 5 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 11. During that time, Tamez said, people can go to municipal court to settle their warrants without being arrested.

"If you do go down to municipal court voluntarily during your amnesty period, you will not be arrested by officers," Tamez said.

He said that applies even if an officer is present at the court.

Once the roundup starts, Tamez said, officers will look for people at their homes and could arrest them at work or during traffic stops.

"The main goal is to get you to take care of these matters before next week," he said.

Residents who are unsure whether they have a warrant can visit the Robstown Municipal Court at 101 E. Main St. or call 361-387-4550, option 4.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!