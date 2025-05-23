Watch Now
Robstown offers free emergency alert system with registration help tomorrow

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown residents can now sign up for a new free emergency public notification system that will alert the community about critical events happening in and around the city.

The Robstown Police Department will host an on-site registration event tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robstown City Hall to help community members sign up for the service.

Registration for the EPNP program takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Robstown Police Department also have a video tutorial on how to sign up on your own. Click here to watch.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

