Robstown neighbors ask for refund after KC Hall's closure

KC Hall, which began as the Colombian Civic Center, has been a popular event venue in Robstown since 1966. As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, neighbors were still trying to hold gatherings here.

“We were going to hold my nephew’s graduation party," Robstown Resident Brenda Saenz said. "I booked it May of 2024. Because of parties like this, we have to plan a year ahead.”

However, just like Brenda, many neighbors will now have to look elsewhere.

A post from a Robstown neighbor on Facebook gained traction from others as they spoke about the hall closing last month and now they are asking them to refund their deposits.

This abrupt closure and news have left many neighbors confused and frustrated during this time.

“As soon as they found out, they should have reached out to the people who were closer to having their parties," Saenz said. "So, we could find somewhere, you know? Not that money is a problem, but if we had more time, we would have been able to save more money.”

As for the state of the hall and the refunds, KRIS 6 News reached out to workers there and spoke with the hall's president Rosendo Espinoza.

He said that the hall is closed due to being on sale and their last event was held this past weekend. For the people who are expecting refunds, he mentions that they will be working on paying back neighbors as soon as they can.

“The first person I talked to told me we have to wait until they sold the place," Saenz said. "Recently we spoke to somebody else and they said they are trying to get our money back, which is good. I’m glad.”

In the meantime, other neighbors who spoke to KRIS 6 News are hoping they will receive their refunds so they can book another venue for their events.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.