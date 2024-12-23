Robstown neighbors ask for help with drainage issues

Neighbors like Jose Lopez, who have been here since the beginning of the Granado Estates, have been dealing with drainage issues caused by trees and debris in the way.

Especially when it floods, it can be a headache for them.

“This place becomes totally leveled with water," Lopez said. "It takes the water a long time to leave.”

Drainage issues also cause other problems, such as mosquitoes and difficulty for neighbors when leaving the neighborhood.

Lopez mentions that Nueces County had done some previous work on the ditches in 2018 but has not seen anyone since.

“I think it’s been about five years since they came and did some of the ditches, and ever since then, we haven’t seen them back over here," he said.

Since then, neighbors here have contacted their drainage district and county leaders to address the problem. So far, no answers from anyone.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to Nueces County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez about the estates, and he said they are looking into the issue.

He adds that some of the drainage ditches in that area might be the neighbor’s responsibility.

"When I spoke to the county engineer, he said in some of those around that area, the residents are responsible for keeping up their part of the ditch,” Hernandez said.

Public works was in the area earlier today to take a look at the ditches to get some answers

As this problem is ongoing, no matter who’s in charge, neighbors just want this issue to wash away.

“If y’all could help us out with this clearing of the ditches so our drainage can come back to normal and pull some of these trees out here, we’d really appreciate it.”

