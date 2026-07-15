Robstown mother deported to El Salvador, leaving behind son with cerebral palsy

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Robstown family is struggling after immigration agents arrested and deported a mother who was the primary caregiver for her husband and son with cerebral palsy.

Immigration agents arrested Mariana Claros on June 30th. Six days later, she was deported to El Salvador.

Her daughter Eliza spoke exclusively with sister station KAJA Telemundo and said Robstown police tricked her mother into stepping outside her workplace, Lucy's Tacos, by telling her someone had hit her truck.

Mariana was the main caregiver for her husband, who is recovering from kidney cancer, and her son with cerebral palsy.

Eliza is now preparing to care for her family while also preparing for college.

"He has so much need for his mother and everything that we've ever done is for him and we are trying so hard so that she can return. So she can be with her child until her child is ready to leave," Eliza said.

Mariana hopes to find a legal way to return to the United States.

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