Robstown ISD teachers received a big surprise on Thursday: learn why

ROBSTOWN, Texas — On Thursday, 17 teachers from Robstown Independent School District were awarded grants with different amounts

The Education Foundation was able to raise over $36,000 in funds.These funds go through a grant process where teachers and staff later write applications for grants.

The purpose of these grants are for teachers to innovate their classrooms with the tools and projects they need.

"I am excited to see the kids reactions when they find out what we are getting with these grants," robotics teacher Marita Saenz said.

Billie Quinn, a special education teacher at Robert Driscoll Stem Academy, has been a teacher for 13 years. Quinn said she does the best to provide her students with the best quality of education possible.

"Autism is becoming more prevalent we have a lot more kids so we need more tools." Quinn said.

Other teachers who were awarded said with this opportunity, students will get more exposure while they learn.

"I think this is going to be the first time that they actually experience it so when they go to college they are ready to do that lab and it builds their confidence," biology teacher Melonie Gueller said.

Teachers from Robstown ISD said they are excited for this new opportunity and they are looking forward to students expanding their learning in the classrooms.

