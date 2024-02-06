Robstown ISD student Nyomi Garcia signs to run cross country at Texas State University

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Tuesday, Robstown Early College High School senior Nayomi Garcia committed to run cross country, track and field at a university here in Texas.

Garcia said she faced many obstacles along the way.

"I get really nervous before a big race, this is why I only went to state once, but this year I changed it up a little bit, I stopped looking at other people’s times I stopped thinking about the race," she said. "Now I just go into the race I am going to do what I do no matter what."

Despite the nerves, Garcia said she continued to leave everything she had on the tracks to be the best she can be today.

"The best part is definitely seeing how far I have come, and it is finally here I am very excited, it is a reflection of all the hard work I have put in," Garcia said.

Garcia’s coach Adolfo Gonzalez said he is proud of how far she has come in the six years she has trained.

"Nyomi is, like they say in the coaching world, she is a different animal, anything we ask for her she will do, since seventh grade to eight grade year, I told her she is going places," Gonzalez said.

Garcia said she chose Texas State University to stay close to her loved ones.

"I have the most amazing support system as a family they have definitely carried me through my high school years and all my tough raises so having them close means a lot to me," Garcia said.

Garcia also wants to give a word of advice to those young runners also following her path.

"Don’t be afraid to fail, I think if I didn’t fail every time I did I would not be as fast as I was, I would had not been satisfied, failure keeps you hungry so every time you fail be excited it is a new lesson you have to learn," Garcia said.

Garcia said she is looking forward to her new journey and is ready to embrace everything in her next big chapter.

