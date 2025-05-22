Robstown ISD science team heads to national competition

Robstown ISD held a send-off celebration today for its National Science Bee team, which is preparing to compete at the national level.

The students expressed a mix of excitement and nerves as they prepared for their journey to the prestigious competition.

"Nervous and excited at the same time," Nathan Aaron Deleon said.

"I feel very shocked I didn't know this would happen. It's just like - It just went by so fast and I'm very excited," Emma Ybarra said.

"I feel nervous," Benjamin Bryce Sanchez said.

"I feel amazed that I got this far. That-That I was able to compete and get there and I'm really excited," Ryleigh Chavera said.

The team will compete on Friday and Saturday at the National Science Bee competition.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!