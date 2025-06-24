Robstown ISD school board trustee arrested again for DWI

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustee secretary, Cezar Martinez, was arrested on Father's Day, June 15, 2025, for driving while intoxicated.

According to DPS, Martinez was driving to Robstown and was involved in a single-vehicle crash. According to DPS, Martinez hit a fence. The 32-year-old was then taken to Live Oak County jail and had a bond of $3,500. He was released the following day after posting bond. The DWI charge is classified as a misdemeanor B.

This is the second reported DWI for Martinez. In 2019, KRIS 6 News reported on Martinez's first DWI when he was a Robstown City Councilman.

Martinez is also the lead singer of the Tejano group David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.

Martinez released a statement on Facebook explaining what had happened that day: