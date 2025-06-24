Robstown ISD school board trustee arrested again for DWI

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustee secretary, Cezar Martinez, was arrested on Father's Day, June 15, 2025, for driving while intoxicated.
According to DPS, Martinez was driving to Robstown and was involved in a single-vehicle crash. According to DPS, Martinez hit a fence. The 32-year-old was then taken to Live Oak County jail and had a bond of $3,500. He was released the following day after posting bond. The DWI charge is classified as a misdemeanor B.
This is the second reported DWI for Martinez. In 2019, KRIS 6 News reported on Martinez's first DWI when he was a Robstown City Councilman.
Martinez is also the lead singer of the Tejano group David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.
Martinez released a statement on Facebook explaining what had happened that day:
Good evening constituents of Robstown ISD:
I’d like to take a moment to speak openly and be transparent with you. I am speaking not only as your school board trustee, but as a member of this community who values your trust and believes deeply in public service.
On the morning of Father’s Day at approximately 7:45am, after an extended period of travel related to my work as an active musician. I was involved in a really bad single car accident . I was exhausted. What I believe was due to a lack of sleep, I lost control of my vehicle and it ended up being totaled.
That week I attended our TASB Summer Leadership Institute in San Antonio. Friday left to perform in Dallas, drove back, and then performed Saturday in Lytle. I was on my way back to Robstown.
Following that accident, I was accused of driving while intoxicated and arrested.
While this is a personal matter, I understand the position I hold comes with a public responsibility. Which is why I feel it is important to address this directly with you—my constituents, my neighbors, and fellow community members.
Please be advised that I took immediate action and informed my fellow trustees of this situation to ensure transparency among those I work with. After doing so, we quickly went back to conducting school business and duties in which we were elected to do.
Furthermore, I sought legal counsel, as is appropriate in a situation like this.
At this time, I want to be very clear: this is an accusation. I have not been convicted of any crime. I do believe wholeheartedly in the principles that guide our justice system-namely, the presumption of innocence and the right to due process. I look forward to the opportunity to contest these charges in court, where I will allow the process to take its rightful course.
That said, my commitment to this school district and to the families, students, and staff I serve has not wavered.
My vision, my goals, and my dedication to education and public service remain steadfast. I was elected to serve this community, and I will continue to do so with the same focus, energy, and responsibility that I have always brought to this role.
As I navigate this personal matter, I felt it was imperative that a statement be released by me and not Robstown ISD; as I am the elected official. I thank you for your continued support as I remain committed to the mission of our schools and the success of our students.