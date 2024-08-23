Robstown ISD Police begins new Proactive Vehicle Check Initiative

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Due to recent events, The Robstown ISD Police Department has begun a new daily duty called the "Proactive Vehicle Check Initiative."

This safety check was created in response to several hot car deaths that occurred in the Coastal Bend area.

A 22-month-old child died Tuesday, Aug. 20 after being in a hot car for hours at Tom Browne Middle School. Just one day later, a 9-month-old child also died after being left in a hot car in Beeville.

So, every day starting at 9 a.m., campus police will patrol through the parking lots of every Robstown ISD campus. The reason for it starting at 9 a.m. is because campus police help with morning traffic during drop off time.

Depending on weather, or the amount of traffic in parking lots throughout the day, the officers will conduct more car checks throughout the day.

"You know I have children, this is like the greatest fear, and I know life gets busy sometimes, but they always have to part of the forefront," Robstown ISD Police Department Chief Filiberto Tagle said. "With this initiative, we just want to be part of the safety elements of the schools. To make sure every kid coming out of our campus is safe."

In the event that a child is found locked in a vehicle, RISD campus police will do whatever they deem is necessary to get the child out of the vehicle.

