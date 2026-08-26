ROBSTOWN, Texas —

The Robstown ISD Foundation is hosting its first "Take Aim for Education" skeet shoot in late October with Phillips 66 as the event sponsor.

Organizers are looking for additional sponsors and teams who would like to take part. The event will be held on Oct. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at 3452 County Road 36 in Robstown.

Robstown ISD Foundation skeet shoot fundraiser aims to support teachers and classrooms

The event will bring the community together for friendly competition while raising money for teacher grants and classroom needs across Robstown ISD.

For more information, click here.

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