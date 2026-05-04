Robstown ISD assitant coach charged with drunk driving after going 95 mph in construction zone

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Robstown Independent School District teacher/coach faces a drunk driving charge after being arrested early Sunday morning.

Criztian Alberto Delgado, 24, was pulled over after police say he was traveling 95 miles per hour in a construction zone.

Robstown ISD employee charged with DWI after going 95 mph in construction zone

An officer reported that Delgado showed signs of intoxication during the stop. He was taken into custody after failing a sobriety test.

Delgado has since been charged with driving while intoxicated.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!