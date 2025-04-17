Robstown fights flooding with sandbag program ahead of hurricane season

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Hurricane season is just a month away, and the city of Robstown is taking proactive steps to help residents prepare for potential storms and flooding.

Studies show that 4,426 properties in Robstown are at risk of flooding, representing a staggering 88.5% of all properties in the area. To combat this threat, the city is working with Public Works and Nueces County Drainage District 2 to distribute sandbags to residents.

City of Robstown helps residents prepare for hurricane season

"Especially here, we have a couple of areas that are flood zones," said Bob Mata, Public Works Street & Drainage Director.

The sandbag distribution is an annual project for the city, with approximately 1,000 bags given out each year to help residents protect their homes and businesses.

"Usually we set up a spot somewhere, either here at the yard or somewhere else, and residents just drive by and we throw them in their trucks and the back of their cars," Mata explained.

The initiative is particularly important for older properties in the area that sit at lower elevations.

"A lot of residents have these older houses that are very low. So, you know, it helps them out a lot. A lot of businesses also," said Mata.

Beyond just keeping water out, the sandbags can prevent costly damage to property.

"Once it gets wet, everything starts corroding, mildew and stuff like that, which is going to cause more problems," Mata added.

City leaders will announce on social media when and where they'll distribute the sandbags as hurricane season approaches.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

