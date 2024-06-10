Robstown family speaks on the recent house fire on Lopez Street, destroying two homes

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Saturday night, one house fire destroyed two homes on the 600 block of Lopez Street in Robstown.

The fire started in a vacant home before spreading to the home next door destroying both structures.

Robstown resident Daniel Perez was in the house across the street when the fire happened.

"I could not do anything, we tried to wet the house to save it but it was far too gone," Perez said.

“The police arrived, and then the fire went to the other house and my son's house burned down,” Maximina Passion, the mother of the homeowner said.

Passion and Perez live in the house right across the street from the home that burned on fire Saturday night, and they are all related to the Perez family.

“The girls came home and said that the house was on fire and they started crying and we went out to see if there were a lot of flames in the house,” Passion said.

Passion said all this is devastating but she is happy her family is okay, she said her son, her daughter-in-law, and her two grandchildren were in the house when the fire broke out.

“Well, imagine if you caught them sleeping and they had all burned down, not just the house but the children, my son, and my daughter-in-law,” Passion said.

“Just make sure you have plenty of shade and cover your windows with what you can inside,” Robstown Fire Chief, Javier Zapata said.

Zapata said now with the hot temperatures it’s important to stay vigilant.

The Perez family said any donations are greatly appreciated, you can drop them off at their home on the 600 Block of Lopez Street.

“What matters is the house, because if not where are they going to live, right now they are with me but later we will see what can be done,” Passion said.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said no one was hurt in the blaze, and the state fire-marshal also arrived to the scene on Monday to investigate the fire.

Zapata said this is still an ongoing investigation.

