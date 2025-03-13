Robstown community continues donations to Sinton residents

Following multiple devastating fires, many Sinton neighbors are still trying to get back on their feet. But they are optimistic about the help they’re receiving from neighboring communities.

“The love hasn’t stopped," Sinton Chamber of Commerce President Estevan Guerra said when regarding the support. "So, everybody is still helping everyone out."

This support extends all the way from Robstown, where at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds, The Oak View Group decided they wanted to take part and get the community involved.

“I love the line that says neighboring communities because that’s what we are," Richard Borchard Fairgrounds General Manager Arcilia Padron said. "We are here to support and help and just provide as much as we possibly can for families in need."

After they posted a flyer about accepting donations, Robstown neighbors, along with their goods, dropped off 16 bags of clothing, food and other items in Sinton on Thursday, March 13.

“We appreciate Robstown for doing this," Guerra said. "They had called me when everything first started happening. I told them to bring this out and we'll have space for them.

Due to this support, donation locations across town are so filled with items that they had to stop taking physical donations.

“It’s so humbling to see that people who have lost everything are still coming and saying 'hey can I get a toothbrush,'" he said. "We’re like here’s a $100 gift card or $50 gift card to get some toiletries or we have all the toiletries you need in donations.”

As for neighbors, KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to half a dozen people off-camera, who said they are joyful to see fellow communities help, which helps keep their spirits high.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!