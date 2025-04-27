Robstown Animal Control seeks community help as dog food supplies run low

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Animal Control tells KRIS 6 News they are at full capacity and are running low on dog food. Currently, there are 25 dogs at the shelter with dogs coming in and out daily.

"Our supply right now, if we're lucky, maybe for about another month,” Jenny Bryant, Robstown Animal Control lead officer, said. “Maybe two, but with hurricane season coming up, you know, we're gonna need more than just what we have to help out the community in case they don't have dog food or the stores run out and stuff like that."

Bryant, who joined the department about six weeks ago, is already working on networking with other organizations to seek assistance for their shelter.

"We're taking the proper measures one day at a time so just reaching out is our main goal and so far it's working," Bryant said.

The shelter is currently caring for several puppies and a bag of dog food can last them up to a week. However, bigger dogs tend to go through supply faster.

"Now if we have older dogs, we're looking at about maybe 2-3 days max," Bryant said.

Emily Gleason, Robstown Animal Control officer, said it's not the dogs fault they ended up homeless.

"They deserve to be able to run free and happy and helping us be able to just feed them and volunteers coming in to play with them gives them that little bit of hope to, you know, to keep going," Gleason said.

Robstown Animal Control is asking the community for help with donations.

"Either come to the shelter, go to the fire department to drop off, or even if they decide they wanna do monetary, they can make checks payable to the city of Robstown in care of animal shelter," Bryant said.

Bryant said they will gladly accept any kind of dog food that is donated.

To see how the Robstown Animal Control progresses or to see how to help in other ways, you can follow them on Facebook.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

