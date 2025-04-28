Robstown Animal Control receives $1,500 donation from college student

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Some animals in Robstown are getting the help they need.

That's thanks to a college student who saw Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina's story about the need for critical supplies at Robstown Animal Control.

Robstown Animal Control said they were running out of food for the animals at the shelter , so Syndey Hilliard started a "change the world for the better" project at school.

She raised $1,500 worth of dog food and toys for those animals in need.

Annaville Fire Department agreed to serve as a collection site.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!