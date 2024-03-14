Residents voice concerns to Bluntzer first responders in the case of an accident regarding the ammonia plant

On Wednesday, residents voiced their concerns during a meeting with Nueces County Emergency Services District Four.

Residents said they are concerned about potential risk factors, the large amounts of water the plant will use, and property values going down.

The concerns didn't stop there, residents want to know how first responders would respond to a possible accident.

Acting fire chief for the Bluntzer Fire Department Michael Clack said over the past couple of weeks he has also received worried calls from residents as well.

"A lot of people are concerned, even though it is not being built in this district they are concerned that it still could affect them, and affect the area as a whole," Clack said.

Clack said an accident of this nature would be fairly new his first responders. In the case of this plant being built, he will ensure everyone in the department will be prepared to face any situation.

"The fire department usually always adapts and overcomes, so if it is built then we will do our best to train everybody and buy the equipment that is necessary and research and train our people to be safe," Clack said.

Clack said he encourages residents to continue voicing any concerns they may have.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.