ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces River Authority met Thursday, Jan. 30 to discuss strategies for securing the region's long-term water supply and assess current needs.

Among the key decisions, the board voted to implement a voluntary 15% reduction in water use for mining, manufacturing, and irrigation through 2080. Additionally, a 1% reduction in municipal water usage was approved.

Nueces River Authority Discusses Long-Term Water Supply Strategies

But the big question remains: Where will the region's next water source come from? Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni addressed the issue, highlighting plans for the Inner Harbor desalination plant.

"We have everything in place to provide water within the next three years," Zanoni said.

However, Councilman Gil Hernandez said the three-year timeline could have additional years built-in and emphasized the need for a diversified approach.

"Whether it's affluent reuse, groundwater, or partnering on another desalination project, we need multiple solutions," Councilman Hernandez said.

Some neighbors are calling for more information before moving forward with the project.

"I think it's under-studied right now," one resident told KRIS 6 News. "I would like to know more about the Inner Harbor project before they move forward."

