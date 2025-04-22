Nueces County WCID #3 Proposes Second Water Source

ROBSTOWN, Texas — On Wednesday April 16th, Robstown held their city council meeting and heard from the Nueces Water Control and Improvement District #3 on their presentation as to why they want to buy city-owned land. According to the NWCID #3, Robstown needs to get ahead and have a second water source.

In May 2023, the City of Robstown signed a 25-year contract with Avina Clean Hydrogen which guarantees five and a half million gallons of water daily and gives them the option to increase the amount of water they use.

The water district is asking to buy land owned by the city to build groundwater wells which is raising questions with some residents.

"The issue is the mayor with knowledge of incoming industries and their water needs also has the power to approve the sale of land to water district number 3, who also sits on the same board, and then they supply the water to the same industries they both helped bring to our community," Myra Alaniz, a citizens of Robstown, said during public comment.

The water district says the City of Robstown needs to start planning for future water in case the City of Corpus Christi were to shut off Lake Corpus Christi.

"We get our water from the Nueces River. It comes from Lake Corpus Christi down, and that's where we pull our water from. So, we just started looking around looking for secondary sources," said Ram Alejandro, President of Water District 3.

As of Monday afternoon, Lake Corpus Christi is at just 22.1% of capacity.

However, some council members were frustrated that they didn’t have information on this proposal included in the materials provided ahead of last week’s meeting.

"We don't have communication, there is no communication, we don't know what's going on until boom it's on the TV or we get calls,” Mary Ann Saenz, Council Member Place #1, said.

Other council members worried what the land could be used for, and who would benefit from the water.

"My concern is that once the water is in the water district's name, then you can turn around and sell it at any point to any industry that's coming in,” Nelda Sanchez, Council Member Place #2, said.

During the meeting, the water district assured the council they only need 30 to 35 acres to build a well that will hopefully produce 2 million gallons of water daily.

“We also do send water up north to the river, river acres water supply, we do supply them with water, but again that's all, it's all residential,” Alejandro said. “Two million gallons cannot supply industry.”

Robstown's contract with Avina grants the company “superior rights” to the water supply over other customers with four and a half million gallons of potable water and one million gallons of raw water by March of 2027.

The Robstown city council all agree, in this new agreement with the water district, that the city should come first.

“I made sure that the citizens of Robstown knew that if we were to sell the property it was gonna be only for the citizens of Robstown, not the refineries for the ammonia plant,” Mayor Petey Martinez said.

According to Mayor Martinez, there is no contract or legal document between the city of Robstown and district #3 regarding the purchase of this land.

“There's too many unknowns and until we can get something, like it's gotta be concrete and writing,” Lorraine Morales, council member place #6, said. “It's gotta be, you know, solid because and it's got, like the attorney just mentioned, I really think leasing would be the optimum.”

Questions remain about how the district will balance residential needs against industrial contracts.

The next city council meeting will be May 21st.