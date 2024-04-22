Nueces County Public Health Services in Robstown soon set to open on weekdays

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Robstown residents and those from surrounding communities come to the Johnny Calderon Building for access to healthcare services, but right now, they're only available twice a week.

Officials said they saw a need to expand health care, especially to serve those who live in rural areas, and soon they will have it.

“It’s increasing the access for the individuals who live out in these areas,” Xavier Gonzalez, Nueces County Director of Health and Wellness.

For over a year, the Public Health Services at the Johnny Calderon Building in Robstown was only open Tuesdays and Thursdays, but Xavier said this is soon set to change.

“Currently, the county is in the process of completing a contract to have public health services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Xavier said. “So, the goal behind that is increasing that access, that ability for people to come.”

Xavier said those living in the rural areas will now have more access to these health services.

“The biggest benefit is access. If I look at this as someone having to go to the health department where it’s currently located on Horne Road, someone from Bishop or Banquet has to drive roughly around 40 miles,” Xavier said.

Joe Gonzalez, Nueces County Commissioner Precinct Two, said currently these health services are being provided by the health district, but the county is working on a new contract.

“We are working out a contract with the selective vendor, which is Amistad; once we get the contract finalized and approved by the commissioners' court, we are on,” Joe said.

Joe said with the Operation Health and Wellness Program held every year, they were able to prove there was a bigger need.

“It has really shown us that there is a tremendous need out in the rural areas. That population is always the last to be seen,” Joe said.

“We do have individuals that come on days when there are no services, so we keep a list of that, and so there is a need, and people in the community are asking for it, and we are just making sure it’s for them,” Xavier said.

Joe said the expanded Public Health Services begins October 1st.

