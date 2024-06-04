Nueces County leaders gathered for a evacuation walk through to stay prepared

ROBSTOWN, Tx — With hurricane season upon us, city and county leaders took a more interactive approach to keep people informed and safe during an emergency on Tuesday.

Leaders gathered at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds for an evacuation walk through drill. This drill would prepare workers while on shift how to respond in the case of a hurricane.

Nueces County Emergency Management Coordinator Dee Hawkins said this type of drill is important because it prepares the players that would be present in the case of a hurricane.

"If we do it now, when the day comes, they are not sitting here wondering, where is everything, they will have a better idea of the process and how we are going to do it, and it calms people, so he more you know the more confident you will be when you come to work," Hawkins said.

Hurricane season runs now Nov. 30, you can count on our Kris 6 weather team to keep you informed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.