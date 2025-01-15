Nueces County Junior Livestock Show: A Family Affair for First-Timer Nash Juarez

The excitement at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is contagious for everyone there, especially for first-time participants like 8-year-old Nash Juarez and his family.

The show is held at the fairgrounds in Robstown, which opened earlier this month. It has quickly become a cherished tradition for many in the Coastal Bend area, offering kids and their families a chance to bond over animals and agriculture.

For Nash, the event was a first. As his proud aunt Georgia Tyer watched behind the gates, she admitted to feeling some nerves.

"We were all very nervous and on pins and needles," Tyer said. "We just wanted to make sure we got through the sifting process."

Despite the jitters, Nash was all smiles. "Fun and exciting!" he exclaimed, his enthusiasm contagious as he interacted with his animal, a show-ready goat named Aggie.

The Junior Livestock Show is more than just a competition — it's a community event that draws children and families from all over the region. Young competitors like Nash showcase the animals they’ve worked with for months, demonstrating their skills in raising and handling them in front of judges. The goal is to earn a top prize, but the experience itself is a valuable lesson in responsibility, leadership, and hard work.

Nash’s family, especially his father Alex Juarez, was thrilled with his performance.

“It means a lot to me to be able to pass that on to him, have this experience with him as a father and son," Alex shared. "For him to do good, considering it’s his first show, is really special."

Although this was Nash's first appearance at the show, he impressed the judges, taking home a fourth-place ribbon.

“The first year is always a learning experience,” Tyer said. “For him to make fourth, I am super proud of him.”

The event, which promotes responsibility in agriculture, homemaking, and industry, holds a special place in the hearts of many, including Tyer, who has spent more than two decades working with animals.

“I think it is great. I think every kid should have their hands on an animal. It teaches them patience, discipline, and everything they need to know,” she said.

As for the relationship between Nash and Aggie, the calf seems to be a true character in the family.

“I don’t think Aggie is anybody’s friend. She just tolerates people, but we love her for that,” Tyer laughed. “She’s headstrong.”

Looking ahead, the Juarez family is already planning to return next year, eager to continue the tradition and further immerse themselves in the show experience.

"We’re learning the ropes, and we’re already excited for next year," Alex said.

With its combination of competition, camaraderie, and life lessons, the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show proves to be a highlight of the year for families like the Juarez's, who are proud to be part of a growing tradition in the Coastal Bend.

