Nueces County Commissioners vote to expand fire and emergency services in unincorporated areas near Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Wednesday, Nueces County Court Commissioners made an important decision for people living in unincorporated areas in Robstown.

Nueces County Commissioners voted to expand fire and emergency services to neighborhoods around Robstown that are unincorporated and don't have those services nearby.

"It is a matter of looking at this issue and to ensure that there is enough protection for our people who live outside whether it be Robstown or Corpus Christi or another city," John Marez, Nueces County Precinct Three Commissioner said.

Marez said unincorporated areas are those that don't fall within the boundaries of an emergency services district, neighborhoods like Bluntzer and Banquete.

"For us, it is about increasing the service area, and so I am sure that all the different chiefs that we have coordinated what areas deserve or need more based on the call numbers," Marez said.

Marez said expanding these services is crucial because every second during an emergency counts.

"Of course, time equals response time, and getting to the emergency whether it will be a heart attack or a fire," Marez said. "So I am all in favor of getting districts to serve the community."

Marez said once these emergency services areas expand the residents in rural areas will be able to have more emergency coverage.

"We have seen the numbers dip over the few years, but there has always been the ability to carry out those services," Marez said. "So, this is just giving the opportunity for the county to represent smaller geographical areas so you are not having to cover larger areas."

Marez said although this decision is very premature and they hope to expand these services within the next few months.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.