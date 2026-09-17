More than 2,500 Coastal Bend students explore career options at Texas Workforce Solutions expo in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — More than 2,500 Coastal Bend students stepped away from the classroom to explore future career paths at Texas Workforce Solutions' You Choose Career Expo in Robstown.

Students met face to face with more than 120 local employers and got hands-on experience in fields including healthcare, public service, and media.

Harold C. Branch Academy student Luka Pollack said the event gave him a chance to connect with professionals across multiple industries.

"It's been great. I've been able to meet and interact with a lot of people, spoken to a lot of first responders, both in Corpus Christi and out of Corpus Christi. That includes RTFC at the refinery, Robstown Fire, of course, and I think it's been a great chance for me to learn and talk about what it's like to be on the job," Pollack said.

King High School student Mya Johnson said the expo is helping her move closer to her goals in media and entertainment.

"I think it's helping me get a bigger step to my career path, and like, yeah, I do wanna be for a newscast or even like a TV show, a reality TV show," Johnson said.

Organizers hope the event helps young people connect to real opportunities in the region.

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