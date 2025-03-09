Watch Now
Man killed in wreck in Robstown

A 28-year-old man is dead tonight after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Robstown on E Ave J near 1st Street. The accident happened at about 6:45 pm.

Early reports say that speed may have played a factor in the accident. Roads are closed in that are and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

