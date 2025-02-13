Local organization hosts Coastal Bend Women in Industry expo in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, TEXAS — Thursday, Feb. 13 was "for the girls" at the Coastal Bend Women in Industry career and education expo in Robstown.

Held by an organization named "This One's For The Gals", about 500 area students and teachers learned about careers from skilled trades to STEM.

"Maybe they want to go straight into the workforce, maybe pursue a skilled trade. Nobody really talks to them about those careers," This One's For the Gals founder Stephanie Hajducek said. "I really like to say 'Today is a day about talking to girls about careers that not a lot of people talk to girls about."

The expo ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring panels of expert women who have made their careers in different industries.

"This is really enjoyable," Sophomore Presley Howe said. "Of course a day off from school that's going to get you learning about things we're 100% interested in.

"This One's For the Gals" holds its next event on Feb. 21 at TAMU-CC.