Leroy Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360 honors all veterans and those who have fallen on this Memorial Day

Leroy Torres, the co-founder of Burn Pits 360 as continues to raise awareness for those veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, he’s also honoring the memory William Joseph Thompson, on this Memorial Day.

“It’s a time that we reflect on those lives,” Leroy Torres said.

Torres said Memorial Day is not only a special day to him, but for all veterans.

“It’s a time that of course we remember those that have fallen, those that have paid the price,” Torres said. “There is an estimated 1.2 million veterans that have paid the ultimate price since the dawn of the revolutionary war.”

There is one hero Torres wants honor on this day, William Joseph Thompson, a soldier that fought for our country in Iraq.

“Will was the most genuine and loving fellow bother veteran, I never saw him upset as much as he battled with his health, he is a double lung transplant survivor,” Torres said.

Torres added Will was exposed to toxic chemicals while he was deployed in Iraq, his conditioned worsened and he then developed pulmonary fibrosis.

“I know one of the quotes he said was, I gave my lungs for my country, and when he said that it was never a oh shame on you, for what you did to me,” Torres said. “But no, he said I gave my lungs to my country, just imagine if every person would have that mentality.”

Torres added, him along with Will and other veterans who were exposed to burn pits fought hard for the Pact Act, making sure all veterans exposed get justice.

“Who would’ve thought that it would’ve cost me my job, this lung injury, but I didn’t allow it to change the way that I felt about my patriotism, I either had a choice to be bitter or do something about the situation,” Torres added.

Torres said he knew after his lung injury from being exposed to burn pits, he now has a true purpose in life, giving hope to all veterans.

“At times that no matter what we face in life, there is always a purpose, we all have a purpose, so the message today as we honor the fallen, but that we also remember that for any person that is going through a challenge, as long as we have breath alive there is purpose for us here on Earth,” Torres said.

Torres said he wants to continue serving and supporting those veterans in the community who have been exposed to toxic chemicals

