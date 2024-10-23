Keach Family Library holds project to thank veterans with letters

"Thank you" is an expression used by everyone every day. However, to a special group of citizens, those two words mean a little more to them.

"It just takes one thank you to change a Veteran's Day," Nueces County Veteran's Service Officer J.J. De La Cerda said.

Veterans across the country who have served are dealing with troubles when it comes to their mental health.

According to a study by Cohen's Veterans Bioscience, veterans are at a 57% higher risk than those who have not served.

"It's extremely serious," he said. "You come back from combat and a lot of us don't know we have PTSD or any mental health conditions. A lot of times we're kind of fray away from it. We don't want to acknowledge that we have it or even think that we have it."

With Veterans Day around the corner, the Nueces County Keach Library is conducting a project where neighbors can create their own art to give to veterans as a way to say thank you for their service to the country.

The goal behind this initiative is to not only make them feel appreciated but to possibly save a veteran's life.

"With today's mental statistics when it comes to veteran suicide, I believe this would help encourage them, show appreciation and help lift their spirits," Nueces County Assistant Librarian Crystal Drillen said. "We invite everyone to come and do something like that to help our veterans and share some encouraging words."

The letters will be given to servicemen and women on Nov. 11 for Veteran's Day.

If you'd like to send a message to veterans, the deadline to mail a letter at the library is Nov. 1.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.