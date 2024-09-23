Josiah Velez released early and home from the hospital

A 12-year-old Robstown boy who was critically injured in a traffic accident earlier this month was back home on Friday, Sept. 20.

Josiah Velez and four friends were coming back from a Six Flags trip when the car they were in hyrdroplaned in the rain and crashed. One of Josiah's friends, Tuloso-Midway High School student Liam Benavidez, died in that accident.

Josiah was taken to a San Antonio hospital with a collapsed lung and a monitor had to be drilled into his skull. Last week, he began walking and eating solid foods. Velez wasn't expected to be released until Oct. 4. He was released two weeks earlier this past Friday.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.