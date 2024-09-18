A road to recovery for 12 year old crash victim

Earlier this month,KRIS 6 reported a crash that killed Tuloso-Midway student Liam Benavides.

The crash involved three other young boys and a parent.

On their way back from Six Flags, four boys and a parent who went to the same church hydroplaned in the rain. 12-year-old Josiah Velez was in that crash and was taken to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

“When we first saw him he was sedated, he had a collapsed lung, and he had to have a monitor drilled into his skull,” Josiah’s mom Cindy Velez said.

Cindy said now things are looking up one step at a time.

“I think he already started walking today. They decided he didn’t need a wheelchair today. And he’s now eating solid foods,” Cindy said.

Josiah’s mom said her son’s determination to heal makes him her hero.

“Every time they do therapy they ask are you okay, do you want to take a break? He says no I think I can do a little bit more, and that’s my son,” Cindy said.

She said her son’s determination and faith come from his good friend Liam Benavides, who he saw as a brother.

“I don’t want to feel what the Benavides family is going through. I can’t imagine that. But I’ve seen their strength and the faith that Liam had is not only attracting others to Jesus but it’s strengthening my son’s faith as well,” Cindy said.

Josiah also started school online for the very first time since his accident. This is just the beginning to his road for recovery. The doctors said the Velez family can expect for Josiah to be released by early October.

