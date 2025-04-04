An intersection near the Robstown Tesla plant is causing concerns to neighbors and drivers alike in the Lost Creek area.

Intersection near Robstown Tesla Plant causing accidents & concerns

Robstown resident Tabetha Treme recorded a video earlier this week showing why she believes some drivers are putting her in danger.

"People aren't paying attention to the road," Treme said speaking on resident's frustrations. The roadway laws like the stop signs, they are running it. It's really scary driving to class every morning and driving my kids."

The Robstown mother of three kids gave KRIS 6 News the video, showing car after car blowing through stop signs near county roads 30 & 79 near the Tesla plant.

"They were on their way to school or to a school field trip," she said, speaking on behalf of a neighbor. "She was bringing her son and one of the Tesla workers ended up totaling her car and they had to go to the hospital."

Treme said she's reported the speeders to law enforcement, with her most recent call made after an accident on Tuesday.

She gave KRIS 6 News a picture of a car that was totaled in the crash.

"I've been calling. I've been calling the sheriff's department. I think we have to call the non-emergency line since we're out of city limits."

Treme said she could not get the help she needed.

So, Neighborhood News reporter Tyrese Boone reached out to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said there is "no record" for complaints about drivers at County Roads 30 and 79.

However, because of the woman's concern and our email, deputies will increase patrols in the area.

