Hundreds attend first of its kind event for area veterans

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Hundreds of veterans attended the first Coastal Bend Joint County Veterans Claims Summit and Resource Fair at the Borchard Fairgrounds to receive assistance with their benefits.

Veterans services officers from 12 area counties, including Nueces County, were on hand to help attendees with applying for compensation, appealing denials, non-service related pensions, and applying for survivor's benefits.

In the first few hours of the event, 50 veterans claims had been adjusted.

"That's why we joined together, the county veterans services officers we joined forces so we can address the issues and get the veterans the help that they need in a timely manner," J.J. De La Cerda said.

Based on the success of Friday's event, De La Cerda said organizers may consider hosting a similar event in the future. Veterans who need help can always contact the veterans services officer in their county.

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