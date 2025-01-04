Hold your horses: Nueces County Junior Livestock Show gets underway

The 90th annual Nueces County Junior Liveshock Show (NCJLS) is officially underway. It kicked off with a Horse Show at the Equestrian Arena at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown on Saturday morning. NCJLS 2025 goes through Sun. January 19, 2025.

Many young people from across the Coastal Bend ages third grade and up participated in the Horse Show. One of them was one of last year's winners and five-year-long participant Prax Margan. Morgan is a 15-year-old sophomore at Flour Bluff High School.

"I like participating because it engages me with the 4 H community, and just engages me with other kids, I learn new skills, and I have a ton of fun while doing it," Morgan said.

Morgan had three different horses participating in Saturday's Horse Show.

"I have three. This is One Time Floyd. I have Hollywood Done It over there. And then I have Peppin over there," Morgan said.

Morgan said he will also be participating in several other events during the NCJLS over the next two weeks.

"I will be doing home-making, ag-mechanics, rabbits, market and fryer, heifers--two of them, and Quiz Bowl, food challenge and food chef," Morgan said.

On NCJLS opening day on Saturday, participants also had the opportunity to compete in a public speaking competition for the first time ever at NCJLS.

NCJLS events will go through Sun. January 19th. You can find the full list of events here.

