Exotic Reptile & Pet Show reaches 10 years in the Coastal Bend

An exciting event involving reptiles has neighbors coming in droves to the Richard Borland Fairgrouds.

The Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo in Robstown began Saturday, Feb. 1 and has seen up to 5,000 plus neighbors so far in it's 10th year of shows.

Neighbors came here to purchase reptiles, learn how to take of them and the items they may need to care for it.

“This is a place to come talk to the breeders, talk to the people who are producing these animals and make sure it’s the right pet for you and you take it home," Co-Owner of the HERPS Pet Show Shawn Gray said." If you take it home though, we got feeders supplies bedding anything is here. It’s a one stop shop for everything.”

Over 100 vendors were in attendance showing off different types of reptiles such as snakes, turtles and amphibians to name a few.

The event ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, but the expo will be back again sometime in August 2025.

