Exciting events happening at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kickoff

The good times continued on as the 2025 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show had a full lists of events taking place Saturday, Jan. 11.

The excitement began around 9:30 a.m. with the highly anticipated BBQ cook-off competition, where grill masters were busy perfecting their chicken, brisket, and ribs for the judges.

While the aroma of sizzling meat filled the air, many locals were gathering down Main Street for the parade, which started just an hour later. Participants in the parade were pleased with the turnout, which seemed even larger than in previous years.

“There were more people this year,” Lupe Herrera, president of the Los Browns Corpus Christi chapter said. “I had a lot more vehicles show up. It's been great."

Hundreds of neighbors were there to witness the floats one by one. The parade was a hit among participants of all ages, each with their own favorite moments.

Seven-year-old Pace Divries and nine-year-old Piper Divries said their favorite part was the horses towards the end. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Kaylee Herrera expressed her love for the joy of throwing candy to the crowd.

“I love to be in the parade, throwing candy to others and seeing all the smiles from the people outside,” she said.

As the day continued, additional events began to unfold, including a free dog show and the Carcass Steer interview at 1:00 p.m., followed by the Queens Contest later in the afternoon at 6:30 p.m. For many in the community, these activities represent more than just entertainment—they’re an opportunity to come together and celebrate local traditions.

"I’m looking forward to having fun, especially at the carnival," one excited attendee said. "I hope to see even more of our community come together and enjoy all the activities here."

If you missed out on today's events, don't worry, there's still plenty of time to join the festivities. With multiple days left, the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show promises more fun, family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.

Whether it's the carnival, the livestock exhibits, or upcoming competitions, there’s no shortage of excitement in the days to come.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.