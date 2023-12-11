David 'Petey' Martinez is the new mayor of Robstown; here is what he plans to do

David 'Petey' Martinez is the newest mayor of Robstown, winning with a total of 639 votes over his opponent, former Mayor Gilbert Gomez.

Martinez said he plans to make Robstown grow and improve the image of the city.

"(I want to) change the image of the town, beautify it so people can come over and bring businesses into the city of Robstown," Martinez said.

Martinez said he believes the key to run a city should be communicating with other city officials and the community.

"Communication, that is the biggest thing, I worked for The Port of Corpus Christi and everyday was communication, we monitored 2,500 phone calls a day," Martinez said. "So it was all communication, if you do not have communication you are not going to move forward, there has to be communication in the city."

The Robstown Volunteer Fire Department is among the departments he plans to work with first. Martinez said they have been in need of help for a long time.

"The Volunteer Fire Department too, the volunteers, they need a lot of help, so I told them when I come in I will be there for them," Martinez said.

Streets are another priority for the incoming mayor.

"Right now I am going to tell them y’all might want to get me a safety vest, because I am going to be out on the streets talking to the community and asking them, seeing their needs and that is what I plan to do," Martinez said.

Martinez said he is looking forward for his term and connecting with the people who call Robstown home.

