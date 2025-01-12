Contestants transport Ag Mech projects for Nueces County Junior Livestock Show

Some neighbors made their way to the fairgrounds in Robstown to drop off projects for an event that is set for this Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Woodwork and welding Agricultural Mechanics, or Ag Mech, projects from kids of all grades across the county will be here for them to present their work.

About 150 students have entered for a chance to win prizes and even auction off their creations at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

As for the types of items created, there will be an array of small and large for neighbors to view.

“We have everything from small projects from our juniors, which are our elementary kids third grade and up, something as simple as a book shelf or maybe even a cutting board," Ag Mech Co-Superintendent Shayne Schroeder said. "We have projects from our seniors, or the high school kids like, as elaborate as trailers or farm equipment.

To get a close look at these projecets, check in will begin Tuesday, Jan. 14, with judging the next day and the award presentations are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17.

