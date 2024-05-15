Community members preparing to celebrate St John's Church centennial

ROBSTOWN, Tx — St John’s is a church so many know here in Robstown, after being a part of this community more than 100 years, this weekend offers a chance to celebrate its rich history.

Bernan and Mathilda Simnacher have been married for over 67 years.

“We have never registered in any other perish, we have been here all our life, she was baptized in this church, in this building as an infant,” Bernan Simnacher said.

This couple has been coming to St John's church their whole lives.

“I have made all my sacraments here, we got married here, an all our kids were born and raised here, Mathilda Simnacher said.

“What a blessing it is that God the Father is giving this community 100 years in this church,” Father Mark Whelan said.

After serving the community for five generations, Whelan said he hopes the church can serve for many more to come.

“Jesus said I am the way, the truth in life, nobody goes through the Father except through me, and so just think, a hundred years ago, people really had it in their hearts to build this church, so that they can come and praise and worship him,” Whelan said.

“It is a blessing to be alive this long, to see your perish being 100 years old,” Bernan said.

“It is really wonderful to see how the community comes together to be able to praise god and to be able to grow within themselves and to be able to believe in god, and then share it with their own families,” Whelan said.

The Simnachers said they are happy they were able to get this wonderful experience.

“It feels wonderful; I am proud I can say I have been here all my life,” Mathilda said.

The people of St John’s church encourage the community to join them for the celebration, May 18th and 19th, located at 603 N 1st St, Robstown, TX 78380.

