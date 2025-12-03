Coastal Bend Flags of Valor concludes 5th year honoring our local veterans

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The 5th annual Coastal Bend Flags of Valor at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds wrapped up Wednesday as volunteers removed 1,000 U.S. flags that had been on display since late October.

Community volunteers, including students from Flour Bluff High School and Veterans Memorial High School, spent hours collecting the flags, removing them from their poles and carefully folding them. The rebar they were attached to also had to be removed.

Each flag was placed in honor of veterans both living and dead. Vietnam veteran Loyd Baker was among those who sponsored a flag, and for him it was an emotional day.

"It's important to remember that one of these flags flying out here was somebody at one time," Baker said.

Baker retrieved his own sponsored flag, which held special meaning for him.

"I got my flag already. It was for my brother in law," Baker said, becoming emotional.

The Coastal Bend Flags of Valor was sponsored by Mike Shaw Toyota.

